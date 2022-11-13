Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Reduced by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,673. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $310.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

