Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,673. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $310.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.16.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

