Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Cowen

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.87.

AKAM stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

