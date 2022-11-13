Aleph Zero Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $149.94 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00577977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.30105867 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 184,874,571 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

