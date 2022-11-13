Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALFVY. Barclays dropped their target price on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

