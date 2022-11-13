Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,085. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

