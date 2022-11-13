Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the October 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ALIZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($250.00) to €245.00 ($245.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allianz from €210.00 ($210.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Allianz from €214.00 ($214.00) to €205.00 ($205.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $20.84 on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
