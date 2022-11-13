Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $233,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.7% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 5.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

