Alphasimplex Group LLC Makes New Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ARR stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $804.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.70%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.70%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

