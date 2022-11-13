Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,691 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

