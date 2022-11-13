Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,691 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.2 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.