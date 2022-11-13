Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,406 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. NIKE comprises approximately 1.8% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $744,735,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

