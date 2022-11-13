Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sunoco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $613,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 9.8% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $253,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

