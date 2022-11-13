Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATUS. New Street Research raised Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Altice USA Stock Up 6.1 %

ATUS stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 95.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altice USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

