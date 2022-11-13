AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $30.75 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.