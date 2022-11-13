AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $30.75 Average PT from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMCX stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

