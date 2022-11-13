American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.37. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

