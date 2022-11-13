American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) versus Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Financial Analysis

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Agilysys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agilysys has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.15%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.6% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -848.96% -123.25% Agilysys 5.59% 24.56% 11.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Agilysys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $20.05 million 1.34 -$161.39 million N/A N/A Agilysys $162.64 million 10.02 $6.48 million $0.32 203.29

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Agilysys beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

(Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Its cloud-based, real-time communications platform enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications empowering the application programming interface economy. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. also has strategic partnerships with AT&T, IBM, and Etisalat to sell various solutions. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.