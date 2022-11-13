Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $331.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.