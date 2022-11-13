AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.30-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.52 billion-$255.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.28 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.67.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.3 %

ABC traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $153.01. 2,944,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.87. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $203,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $205,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.