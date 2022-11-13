Amgen Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00006682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.99 million and $21,548.62 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11113385 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,932.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

