AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 882.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. 24,071,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,623,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

