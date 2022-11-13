AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.