AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,451 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,396. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.

