Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Price Target at $19.20

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 0.3 %

About Owens & Minor

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $21.22 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

