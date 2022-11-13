Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $88.21

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

