Analyzing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $47.39, suggesting a potential upside of 33.94%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.27%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 50.81% 24.79% 13.70% Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MP Materials and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 18.92 $135.04 million $1.42 24.92 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -72.42

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Sigma Lithium on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

