Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Up 99.3% in October

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the October 15th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AOMR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,978. The stock has a market cap of $242.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.