Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.29.

APLS stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,475. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

