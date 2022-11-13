Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.36–$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $461.00 million-$466.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.73 million. Appian also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.36 EPS.

Appian Trading Up 0.6 %

Appian stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,916 shares of company stock valued at $335,752 over the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

