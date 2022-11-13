Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 99,346 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

