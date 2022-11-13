Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

