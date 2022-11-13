Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APYX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II acquired 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

