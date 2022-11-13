Ardor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.62 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $66.54 million and $2.62 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00079152 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00064197 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011919 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023470 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001440 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005676 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
