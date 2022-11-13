Ark (ARK) Trading Down 34.3% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001546 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $36.48 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006169 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004375 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,471,414 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

