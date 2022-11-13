Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARKR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 28.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

