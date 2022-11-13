ARMOR Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $355,449.48 and $44,852.47 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.73 or 0.30163970 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

