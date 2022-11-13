Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In related news, Director Salim Manji bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,332,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,640,421.25. Insiders purchased a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $74,566 in the last three months.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.1 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$9.46 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$8.98 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

