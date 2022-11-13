Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 88.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

NYSE:APAM opened at $34.62 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

