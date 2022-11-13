Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,495 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 121.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 58.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,029 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

