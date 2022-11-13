Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 443 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APD opened at $288.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $310.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

