ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

Shares of ASOS stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.40. 29,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $39.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($14.51) to GBX 1,170 ($13.47) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($19.57) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) in a report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue downgraded ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($16.70) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.89.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

