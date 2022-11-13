Astar (ASTR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.65 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astar has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00581873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,001.73 or 0.30308826 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

