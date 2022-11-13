ATB Capital Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

TransAlta stock opened at C$12.59 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.69%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

