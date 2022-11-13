ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the October 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
ATCO Stock Performance
Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $38.85.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
