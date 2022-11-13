Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Update

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athenex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,335,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 15,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,605,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Athenex by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 949,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,953,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 731,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 523,228 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 1,787,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,247. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.12.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

