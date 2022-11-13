Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.63.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ AY opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -162.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.