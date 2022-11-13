AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

