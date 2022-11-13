ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.