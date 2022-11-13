AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to C$28.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AOCIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.79.

OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

