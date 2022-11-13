Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.68 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $182.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $12.26 or 0.00076366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00060790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00023241 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000251 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,212,052 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.