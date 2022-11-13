Avalanche Price Tops $13.07 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and $149.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.07 or 0.00078982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00062732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024067 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,169,692 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

